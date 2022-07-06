Man robbed, shot in hotel parking lot in Winston-Salem, police say

Officers said the incident took place just after midnight Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was found shot after being robbed at a Winston-Salem hotel just after midnight Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to a University Inn & Suites where they found Dequan Devonte Moore suffering a gunshot wound in his lower body.

Moore was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

Initial investigation indicates that Moore was robbed in the parking lot and shot during the robbery. No other victims were reported.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.