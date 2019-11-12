CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has been shot following a verbal argument at Smokey Joe's Bar in east Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, it all started with some type of verbal altercation that led to someone pulling out a gun.

Police say the man that was shot is now being treated at a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

There were a few customers inside when the shooting took place, police say.

“He shot, shot, pow, pow again. I got up just ran outside and everybody kind of ran for cover,” a witness told NBC Charlotte. Bryant said he tried to separate the two men from fighting, trying to keep the victim outside the bar.

Police are now looking over surveillance video and talking to witnesses. Police report the suspect fled the scene before they got on the scene.

This isn't the first time there’s been violence at this bar. Last December John Songer was shot and killed when a stray bullet hit him as he was leaving the bar. Police charged Jamie Harris with the crime.

This isn't the first time there's been violence at this bar. Last December John Songer was shot and killed when a stray bullet hit him as he was leaving the bar. Police charged Jamie Harris with the crime.

