Man shot 3 times before he was found lying in the road in Winston-Salem

Investigators said the man was shot three times and found lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot three times and found lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said they found Tyron Jarelle Smith after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Smith was shot by someone from the inside of a silver sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder.

Smith was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.