Man shot 3 times before he was found lying in the road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot three times and found lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem.
Investigators said they found Tyron Jarelle Smith after 7 p.m. Sunday.
Police said Smith was shot by someone from the inside of a silver sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder.
Smith was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.
If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
