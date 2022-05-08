x
Man shot 3 times before he was found lying in the road in Winston-Salem

Investigators said the man was shot three times and found lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot three times and found lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said they found Tyron Jarelle Smith after 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said Smith was shot by someone from the inside of a silver sport utility vehicle, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder.

Smith was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

