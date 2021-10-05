Man shot at Greensboro barbershop

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This story is developing, we will update you on-air and online as we learn more.



Greensboro police received reports of a shooting at 1600 Philips Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. Once on scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting happened at TV Barbershop, right next to Saim Xpress Mart Inc. Officers said the victim has life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital by EMS.