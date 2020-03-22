HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot in his arm following a drive-by shooting in High Point according to a release from the High Point Police Department.

Police say they responded to the 800 block of Langford Ave in relation to the shots being fired.

According to police, a family was reportedly gathered at the location due to the death of a family member who was under hospice care.

The man who was shot did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. A pregnant woman who was on scene during the shooting and not struck by gunfire requested medical attention due to labor-related issues, police say.

High Point police say there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.