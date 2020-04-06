Shooters sought after man shows up at a Burlington urgent care with multiple gunshots

Investigators said they believe the victim was targeted.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are looking for at least two gunmen after a man walked into urgent care with multiple gunshots Wednesday.

Investigators said Justin Paul Pegram, 23, went to the urgent care at 1713 South Church Street around 11:30 a.m. before he was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pegram told investigators he was shot in the 1100 block of Attica Street by two men. Investigators said they believe he was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or the Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.