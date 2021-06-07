Winston-Salem bar fight leads to man shot in the face, police say

Investigators said Mikkcos Quick shot a man in the face outside the Silver-Moon Saloon on North Trade Street.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man who was shot in the face after a bar fight is expected to be OK.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening just before 8 p.m.

Investigators said two men got into a fight at the Silver-Moon Saloon on North Trade Street.

The men took the argument outside. Police said that's when Mikkcos Quick shot the other man in the face. Quick ran away, and several bar patrons called 911.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Police arrested Quick a few blocks away from the crime scene. He's being held in jail on a $200,000 bond.

Quick faces the following charges:

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Carrying a concealed gun

Discharging a firearm in the city limits

Driving while license revoked