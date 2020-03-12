Man shot in face while riding in car in Winston-Salem: Police

Police said the shooting Thursday afternoon occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Baux Mountain Road. The victim, William Foster was later located on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators said he was a passenger in the car when another vehicle pulled up and shot at the vehicle. Police said Foster fired gunshots back at the vehicle. They said the incident was not a random act of violence. Police said Foster is in the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.