Man shot in face while riding in car in Winston-Salem: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot in the face while riding in a car.
Police said the shooting Thursday afternoon occurred just before 2:30 p.m. on Baux Mountain Road. The victim, William Foster was later located on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Investigators said he was a passenger in the car when another vehicle pulled up and shot at the vehicle. Police said Foster fired gunshots back at the vehicle. They said the incident was not a random act of violence. Police said Foster is in the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.
If you have any information contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.