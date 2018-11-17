HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY)-- Police in High Point and Greensboro are investigating a man's death.

Friday, High Point Police responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Rockingham Road where officers found a car with two people inside.

Michael Sean Williams II, 26, had a gunshot wound.

Officers removed Williams from the car and started CPR, however, officers were unable to save him.

Investigating officers believe the shooting happened in Greensboro, possibly in the 2200 block of MLK JR Blvd before Williams and the driver came to High Point.

The suspect, Dominique Alexander Williams, 33, turned himself into High Point Police on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

High Point Police and Greensboro Police Detectives are currently continuing this investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY