HIGH POINT, N.C. (WFMY)-- Police in High Point and Greensboro are investigating a man's death.

Friday, High Point Police responded to a shooting call in the 3300 block of Rockingham Road where officers found a car with two people inside, one of them had a gunshot wound.

They removed the man, who was a passenger, and started CPR, however, officers were unable to save the man who died on the scene.

Investigating officers believe the shooting happened in Greensboro, possibly in the 2200 block of MLK JR Blvd before the victim and driver came to High Point.

High Point Police and Greensboro Police Detectives are currently conducting a joint investigation into the shooting. The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or High Point Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.

