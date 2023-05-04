Man shot in groin in Winston-Salem, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 47-year-old man was shot in the groin in Winston-Salem on Sunday, June 4, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police were called to 1914 Francis St. to locate the victim, suffering from the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, police said.

The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be positively identified by police.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man wearing a black and blue hoodie and a black ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

