Man shot in groin in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 47-year-old man was shot in the groin in Winston-Salem on Sunday, June 4, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police were called to 1914 Francis St. to locate the victim, suffering from the non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries, police said.
The suspect fled the scene and is yet to be positively identified by police.
The suspect is described as a 30-year-old man wearing a black and blue hoodie and a black ski mask.
The investigation is ongoing.
