WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A man was shot in Winston-Salem on Saturday around 12:29 p.m.

The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to the 800 block of Akron Drive after receiving a call of a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Devonte R. Ford, 34, suffering from a gunshot wound to the right hand.

The injury was not life-threatening.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Ford was shot after a verbal altercation that occurred at 2805 Indiana Avenue.

Officers believe the shooting is not random and that the suspect and victim know each other in some fashion.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

