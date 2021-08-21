Police investigating after man shot in the leg in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem Police said it happened on Bethania Station Road around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

Police said the department's Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to the area of 3870 Bethania Station Road at 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Before officers arrived on the scene, a 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury after being shot in the left leg. Police said his injures are non-life threatening.

Police said the man could not give any more details about the incident and the case is still in the early stages of the investigation.

If you have any information, call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.