GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police were called to a Sheetz at approximately 1:19 a.m. Tuesday morning for a shots fired call.

When police arrived on scene they found a man had been shot in both legs.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Authorities say he is stable.

Authorities did not release any information about what led up to the shooting. The shooter was described as a black-male wearing a red shirt and dark blue jeans.