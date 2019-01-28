ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was shot in Asheboro early Saturday morning.

According to the Asheboro Police Department, the incident happened around 1:36 am.

Officers arrived on scene in the parking lot of Freewayz Sports Bar & Lounge at 1512 Zoo Parkway where they found a man shot in the chest.

The man was taken to Randolph Health and was later taken to another hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Lori Johnson at (336) 626-1300 ext. 312.

