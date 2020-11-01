WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the shoulder in Winston-Salem Friday night.

According to Winston-Salem Police, officers responded to the 2800 block of Hilmer Ave around 8:52 p.m. in response to several reports of gunshots in the area.

Once on scene, officers found no victims or suspects in the area. However, they did notice shell casing and two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.

At 10:30 p.m. officers were notified that a victim had arrived at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim, identified as Tyshawn Everette, stated he was driving in the 2800 block of Gilmer Avenue when another vehicle approached him and started shooting.

Police say the case is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Other stories:

: UNC Charlotte heroes awarded Nish Jamgotch Jr. Humanitarian Award

: Police investigating a homicide after man, woman were found dead inside car down an embankment

: Heroic dog Patsy saves hundreds of animals in Australia bushfires