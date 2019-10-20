WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the abdomen Sunday night in Winston-Salem.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened on Mt. Zion Place.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, Devontae Demon Henderson, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities say Henderson was unable to give any details about the incident and no witness to the shooting could be found.

Henderson is currently being treated at a local hospital, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.

