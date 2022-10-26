18-year-old shot in the arm after attempted robbery in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large

Police said the 18-year-old admitted to buying illegal drugs from two men on West Clemmonsville Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was sent to a hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery in Winston-Salem Wednesday, police say.

Police said they got a call around 2:43 p.m. about a shooting on the 3000 block of Wyandotte Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old victim lying in the yard, suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm.

EMS took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, detectives said the victim met the two suspects in the ball field on 810 West Clemmonsville Road attempting to buy illegal drugs from them.

That's when the suspects robbed him. The victim said they fought over his money before one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot him in the arm. The victim said he ran from the scene and the suspects left before the police arrived.

The police conducted a K-9 search but didn't find anyone.

The Winston Salem Police Gun Crime Reduction Unit is currently investigating the initial incident.