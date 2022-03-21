Man shot in the finger in Winston-Salem

Investigators said Anthony White was driving his Chrysler 200 when the Dodge Charger began shooting at him Monday afternoon.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man took himself to the hospital after being shot in the finger in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon.

Officers said they got a call around 12:51 p.m. about shots being fired near the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. When they arrived, witnesses said someone in a black Dodge Charger was shooting at another vehicle.

Later, detectives found out Anthony Darnell White II was driving his Chrysler 200 when the Dodge Charger began shooting at him. Mr. White took himself to a local hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to his finger. Investigators said Mr. White was involved in a disturbance with the shooter beforehand.

This investigation is ongoing.

