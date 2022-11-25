Man shows up at the hospital after being shot in the finger during drive-by in Winston-Salem

Officers said a 20-year-old was standing inside a home on Hemlock Drive before someone drove by and opened fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man went to a hospital after being shot in the finger in Winston-Salem Friday, police say.

The Winston-Salem police got a call about a shooting on Hemlock Drive shortly after 7 p.m. While enroute to the scene, officers were told someone drove the victim to a hospital.

When police arrived at the medical center, they found out a 20-year-old was being treated for a single, non-life-threatening, gunshot wound.

An investigation showed the victim was standing inside a home when someone drove by and opened fire. That's when one of the rounds hit the victim's finger.

Officers said it appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

