John Henry Warfield was walking on Dunleith Avenue a little after midnight when he was shot in the head by a passing car.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Patrol officers responded to a call from the local hospital about a person suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers spoke with John Henry Warfield, 34, and was told that he was shot while walking from a passing car in the 500 block of Dunleith Avenue.

Warfield is in stable condition and is being treated.

This investigation is on-going.