Man shot in the shoulder on Kernersville Rd. in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said a man went to a hospital after he said he was injured in a shooting on Kernersville Road. Police went to the scene and found no evidence.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a man was shot in the shoulder on Kernersville Road in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department said 42-year-old Bradley John McDunnah drove himself to the Kernersville Medical Center with a gunshot wound. When detectives went to investigate the scene, they said they didn't find any evidence of a shooting.

After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said McDunnah was standing outside when he heard a gunshot before falling to the ground. Police said he could not provide any suspect information. That's when officers said he drove himself to a hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It today!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store NOW.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.