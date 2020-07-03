GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a call about someone shot near Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon.

Once on the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS in stable condition.

Detectives are still on the scene at the I-40 westbound ramp at Sandy Ridge Road. That ramp will be closed until the investigation concludes.

This is the second shooting in the city of Greensboro today. Earlier, a 52-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Stephanie's Restaurant II on Randleman Road.

52-year-old man found shot in parking lot of Stephanie's Restaurant in Greensboro: Police

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Other stories:

Detectives searching for accused killer after married couple was murdered in their sleep

Police say 17-year-old shot near Dudley High School

Basketball team donates more than 500 books to elementary school

Man says he was giving teens a ride when they stole his car, leading to major crash