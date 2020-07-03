GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police responded to a call about someone shot near Sandy Ridge Road and Interstate 40 Saturday afternoon.
Once on the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man inside his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Guilford County EMS in stable condition.
Detectives are still on the scene at the I-40 westbound ramp at Sandy Ridge Road. That ramp will be closed until the investigation concludes.
This is the second shooting in the city of Greensboro today. Earlier, a 52-year-old man was shot in the parking lot of Stephanie's Restaurant II on Randleman Road.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
