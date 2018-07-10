MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - A man died in a shooting at Riptydz Oceanfront Bar and Grille on North Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

A fight broke out inside the bar and a man shot 25-year-old Roger Ramos according to police. Myrtle Beach Police responded to the shooting at 1:13 a.m. Ramos, of Myrtle Beach, died from his injuries.

Police were able to find the suspect within minutes and take him into custody.

Anyone with any information should call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at (843) 918-1382.

The investigation is ongoing.

