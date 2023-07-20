Winston-Salem man shot and killed while attending vigil for homicide victim, law enforcement to address violence

Winston-Salem police officers say a man was shot and killed while he was attending a vigil for another man who was shot at killed earlier this week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was shot and killed while attending a vigil for another man who was shot and killed at the same location earlier this week, according to police.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and Winston-Salem Police Chief, William H. Penn held a a press conference addressing the violence Thursday afternoon.

"We will not tolerate terror in our community," Winston-Salem Chief of Police Penn.

"It ain't about the police; it's about the community," Chief Penn.

During the conference, Chief Penn and Sheriff Kimbrough are urging the public to come out and say something about these shootings.

On Thursday, officers went out to a shooting at the 2 Brothers CITGO gas station on the 100 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 11:36 p.m.

While investigating, officers learned that 29-year-old, Ricky Renea Davis was taken to a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Police said Davis was at a vigil unknown suspects walked up and shot him.

During the press conference, law enforcement said 50 to 100 people were at the vigil and no one has spoken up since.

The vigil took place in the same area where police say 37-year-old Aljerone Sims was shot and killed Monday.

Greensboro law enforcement arrested Davon Maurice Moore early Thursday morning.

Moore has been charged with murder related to Sims's shooting death and was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center. He is being held with no bond.

An arrest has not been made in Davis's case.

Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.