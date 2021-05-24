Davidson County shootout leads to man being shot, killed by Davidson County deputies, investigators say

Adam Hartley was shot and killed after shooting at deputies, according to investigators.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was shot and killed by deputies Saturday in Davidson County.

Davidson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were called to the 8900 block of NC Hwy 150 South near Churchland for reports of a shootout. When deputies arrived, a witness pointed them in the direction of one of the shooters, identified as Adam Hartley.

Deputies tracked Hartley through a wooded area and found him in the back yard of a home in the 9000 block of NC Hwy 150 south, investigators said. Hartley was armed with a gun and a knife, according to deputies. Investigators said deputies told Hartley to put the weapons down and get on the ground, but Hartley aimed at the deputies and fired his gun. Deputies returned fire, shooting Hartley.

Deputies gave Hartley live-saving care until EMS arrived, investigators said. He was flown to a hospital and treated but died around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

No other injuries were reported.

The NCSBI was called in to conduct its investigation and the deputies involved are on administrative duties.