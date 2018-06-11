HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the produce section at Walmart Monday evening, Huntersville Police said.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Bryton Town Center Dr. A police officer who was working inside the store heard a gunshot and called for back up, according to investigators.

Chief Cleveland Spruill said a person of interest was in custody, and it was unclear if there were more intended targets.

Several customers were in the store at the time of the shooting. They were questioned by police.

Chief Spruill said a black male was shot and killed in the produce section of Walmart. Suspect is in custody. Unclear if there were more intended targets. Several customers inside the store at the time. ⁦@wcnc⁩ pic.twitter.com/9qBGLKRdfU — Rachel Brown (@RachelWCNC) November 6, 2018

The names of the victim and person of interest were not available. Police investigated any potential relationship between them.

Walmart was closed until further notice.

