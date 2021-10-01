x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Crime

Man shot, killed in standoff with deputies set car on fire, pointed weapon at authorities

After deputies arrived, the man lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a gun at them, according to the sheriff's office.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A sheriff says that a North Carolina man was shot and killed during a standoff with officers from a tactical team after he lit a fire in his vehicle and pointed a weapon at the officers.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded late Saturday night to a 911 hang-up call in Pembroke. After deputies arrived, the man lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them, according to the news release. 

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation as part of normal routine. 

Related Articles