Man shot, killed in standoff with deputies set car on fire, pointed weapon at authorities

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it responded late Saturday night to a 911 hang-up call in Pembroke. After deputies arrived, the man lit a fire in his vehicle and made threats before pointing what appeared to be a firearm at them, according to the news release.