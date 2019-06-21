WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police say they are searching for the person who shot and killed Michael Zamora Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Thompson Drive, and the suspect took off from the scene.

When officers got there, they say they found Zamora suffering from gunshot wounds. Medics tried to save his life, but were unsuccessful.

Police are still in the initial stages of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

