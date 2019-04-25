MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A man was shot and killed Thursday in Martinsville, VA after being shot in the chest.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot of BG's Express located at 16380 A. L. Philpott Hwy.

Once on scene, deputies found Mack Watkins,55, lying beside the store.

Life-saving measures were administered but were unsuccessful.

Through investigation, a suspect and car description developed.

William Matthews,75, was spotted driving on L. Philpott Highway and was arrested.

Mathews has been charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held in the Henry County Jail without bond.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users