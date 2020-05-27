Man found shot to death outside his home in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police responded to the shooting on Park Circle around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a 27-year-old man was shot and killed outside his home early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 6:30 a.m. at a home on Park Circle. Police found the man suffering from a gunshot wound on the street. He was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS.

Police said this is an isolated incident, but they are still in the early stages of investigating.

Police don't have word on suspects at this time.