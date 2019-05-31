A Thomasville man died from gunshot wounds at the hospital Friday morning.

Police say someone shot 38-year-old Rayshun Terry. Officers found him in the intersection of Wesley Drive and East Green Drive.

Emergency crews rushed Terry to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

High Point police say Terry was shot while trying to stop a fist fight involving his brother. Witnesses told them at least one person fired shots at them. One shot hit Terry.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

Police are still working on identifying a suspect.

