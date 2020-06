High Point police said the shooting happened in the area of Meredith Street and Hoover Avenue.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot.

Officers found the victim with a single gunshot wound around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Meredith Street and Hoover Avenue.

The man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the suspect information at this time is limited and will not be released until further investigation.