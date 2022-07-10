Man shot multiple times on Curtis Dr. in Winston-Salem in critical condition, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot multiple times in Winston-Salem early Sunday morning, according to police reports.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a call around 4:56 a.m. about a shooting on the 1000 block of Curtis Drive. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jorge Campos of Winston-Salem suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Campos was taken to a hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Police said this appears to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336 773-7700, Crimestoppers at 336 727-2800, or En Espanol at 336 728-3904.
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775