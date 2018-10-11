WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WFMY) -- A shooting in Winston-Salem left one man shot multiple times.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at 2311 E. Sprague Street.

The victim, Joseph L. Samuels Jr., 30, was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he is being treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the shooting does not appear to be random and they believe the victim Samuels Jr. and the suspect know each other in some fashion.

Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem on Facebook.

