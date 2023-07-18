Man killed after being shot multiple times during a drive-by in Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said 37-year-old Aljerone Sims died after he was shot several times on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in a drive-by.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a man was shot to death in a drive-by shooting Monday night.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call to the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive about a shooting right before 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Aljerone Sims suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said Sims died after officers arrived on the scene.

After an investigation, detectives said Sims was sitting in a chair in the 100 block of North Martin Luther King Jr Drive when a silver in color vehicle drove by and a suspect in the vehicle opened fire at Sims. The suspect vehicle then sped off west on C.E. Gray Drive.

Winston-Salem police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.