Man in serious condition after shooting in Winston-Salem: Police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say a man is in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting on Ferrell Court just after midnight. The victim was at a home with a single gunshot wound and said he'd been shot further down the road by three men. Officers went to that location but couldn't find the exact place where the shooting happened.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition.

One of the suspects was possibly wearing red Adidas pants with white stripes.