30-year-old man shot in the hand during drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

The Winston-Salem Police Department said 30-year-old Donte Moore was shot in his hand on Ivy Avenue after a drive-by.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in his hand during a drive-by in Winston-Salem Tuesday night, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said they got a Shot Spotter Alert on the 2300 block of Ivy Avenue right before 8:00 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found multiple shell casings in the street in from of a home. Police said they also noticed several bullet holes in the front of the home and a red truck in the front yard was also hit with gunfire.

Police said a short time later, the victim, Donte Terrell Moore, showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

After an investigation, detectives said that Moore he was standing in the street near Ivy Avenue smoking when an unknown vehicle drove by and began shooting. Investigators said, once his hand began to hurt, he looked down and realized he was shot.

Winston-Salem police said Moore was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also said Moore refused to provide any suspect information.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728- 3904.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.