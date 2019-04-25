GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police say a man was shot outside a post office facility near PTI Airport on Thursday.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. outside at a post office facility located at 7023 Albert Pick Road.

According to police, the incident appears to be domestic-related and there is no suspect information at this time.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users