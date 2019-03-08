WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot Friday afternoon outside a drugstore in Winston-Salem.

Police say Devon Glenn was involved in an altercation with another man in the parking lot of the CVS on Peters Creek Parkway before the suspect shot him.

Glenn’s injuries are not considered life-threatening according to police.

The suspect is believed to be in his early 20’s, however, police say no further information will be released at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

