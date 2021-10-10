Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering Sunday morning after someone shot him overnight in Winston-Salem.
It happened on North Cameron Avenue at 12:09 a.m., according to police.
Officers said they found 46-year-old Michael Durant Roper suffering from a gunshot wound to his buttocks. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for a non-life threatening injury.
Roper told police he was sitting on the front porch of the home when multiple rounds from a gun were discharged towards the home.
The suspect vehicle, which was described as being black in color, left the area and no further information was provided.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.