Man shot in parking lot of BP gas station in Winston-Salem

Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man while he stood in the parking lot of a BP gas station.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot Friday in the parking lot of a Winston-Salem gas station.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. at the BP gas station in the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police found Timothy Dewaun Dunlap with a gunshot wound. Dunlap was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Dunlap was shot by an unknown person who left before police arrived.

Anyone with any information about who shot Dunlap is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.