Man injured, hospitalized after shooting on South Elm Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Greensboro Tuesday.

According to Greensboro police, the shooting happened on South Elm Eugene Street at West Elmsley Drive just before 1 a.m. Investigators found the man shot after arriving.

Police said the man is in serious but stable condition.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

