29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street.

Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to a hospital where he later died.

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation.

Investigators do no consider this as a random act.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

