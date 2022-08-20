x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

29-year-old man shot to death on Sink St.in Winston-Salem

Before officers arrived at the scene, they said someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to a hospital where he later died.
Credit: Atrom - stock.adobe.com

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot to death early Saturday morning, according to police.

The Winston-Salem Police said they got a report about a shooting at 3:49 a.m. on the 2500 block of Sink Street. 

Before officers arrived at the scene, someone took 29-year-old Andres Martinez Vargas to a hospital where he later died. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation. 

Investigators do no consider this as a random act. 

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Triad sheriffs pay respects to fallen Wake County deputy

Before You Leave, Check This Out