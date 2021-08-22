Man shot in the leg, police investigating after several shell casings found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man said he was shot outside a bar on Waughtown Street.
Police responded to a local hospital just before 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to a man showing up with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Police said the man told them the incident happened outside a bar on Waughton Street, but couldn't provide any suspect information.
The victim is in stable condition and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
Officers say they found several shell casings on Waughtown Street.
This case is still in the early stages of the investigation.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.