Man shot in the leg, police investigating after several shell casings found

Winston-Salem Police said they talked to a man at a local hospital who said he was shot outside a bar on Waughtown Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police are investigating after a man said he was shot outside a bar on Waughtown Street.

Police responded to a local hospital just before 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to a man showing up with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police said the man told them the incident happened outside a bar on Waughton Street, but couldn't provide any suspect information.

The victim is in stable condition and is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers say they found several shell casings on Waughtown Street.

This case is still in the early stages of the investigation.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.