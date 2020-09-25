Man shot while at ATM in Winston-Salem, police say

The victim told police he was shot in the stomach while at an ATM in the Northside Shopping Center. He called for help after someone drove him home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot while at an ATM in Winston-Salem early Friday morning, police said.

Officers were called to the victim's apartment on a reported shooting around 2 a.m. Police said the 57-year-old man reported he was shot in the stomach while at the CashPoints ATM in the Northside Shopping Center on Patterson Avenue. Someone drove him home, where he called for emergency medical services, according to a news release.

Police said EMS took the man to a hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating.