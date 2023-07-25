Man shot by homeowner while trying to break into storage building in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the homeowners heard a loud noise early Tuesday morning and discovered Christopher Peche breaking into their storage building.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on White Rock Road Tuesday.

The original call details stated that the homeowner shot an intruder.

Officers arrived and found Christopher Jay Peche in the backyard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Peche later died from his injuries.

Investigation reveals that the homeowners were awakened around 4:25 a.m. to someone on their property, approaching their back door.

The homeowner got his gun and went outside to check his property. He heard a loud noise and found Peche breaking into his storage building.

Peche was confronted and shot by the homeowner.

Officers said Peche was a probation absconder from Rockingham County.

This investigation is ongoing.

