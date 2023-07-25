x
Crime

Man shot by homeowner while trying to break into storage building in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said the homeowners heard a loud noise early Tuesday morning and discovered Christopher Peche breaking into their storage building.
Credit: WFMY / Daniel Crews

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on White Rock Road Tuesday. 

The original call details stated that the homeowner shot an intruder. 

Officers arrived and found Christopher Jay Peche in the backyard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. 

Peche later died from his injuries. 

Investigation reveals that the homeowners were awakened around 4:25 a.m. to someone on their property, approaching their back door. 

The homeowner got his gun and went outside to check his property. He heard a loud noise and found Peche breaking into his storage building. 

Peche was confronted and shot by the homeowner. 

Officers said Peche was a probation absconder from Rockingham County. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

