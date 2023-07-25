Man shot by homeowner while trying to break into storage building in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on White Rock Road Tuesday.
The original call details stated that the homeowner shot an intruder.
Officers arrived and found Christopher Jay Peche in the backyard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.
Peche later died from his injuries.
Investigation reveals that the homeowners were awakened around 4:25 a.m. to someone on their property, approaching their back door.
The homeowner got his gun and went outside to check his property. He heard a loud noise and found Peche breaking into his storage building.
Peche was confronted and shot by the homeowner.
Officers said Peche was a probation absconder from Rockingham County.
This investigation is ongoing.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.