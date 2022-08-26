x
Man shot in the shoulder while trying to sell an item in Winston-Salem

Police said William Carson was shot on N. Glenn Avenue while trying to sell an item to a man in a red and orange hoodie wearing a hat.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the shoulder and robbed while meeting two men to sell a personal item in Winston-Salem Friday night, according to police

The Winston-Salem Police Department received a call around 9:41 p.m. about a shooting at 2328 North Glenn Avenue. 

Officers found 22-year-old William Carson in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. From there he was taken to a hospital to be treated for a non life-threatening injury.

After an investigation, police said Carson and a friend went to 2328 North Glenn Avenue to meet two men to sell a personal item. 

During the sale, a suspect showed his gun, stole Carson's money, and then shot him in the shoulder before running away. Both suspects left the area. 

One suspect was described as a man wearing a red and orange hoodie with a hat. A vivid description for the second suspect was not provided. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

