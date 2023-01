Officers said the man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for his injury.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso.

Baldwin is being treated at the hospital for a critical injury.