Man shot while waiting at Winston-Salem intersection

Police want to know who shot multiple times into the man's car.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is lucky to be alive after several people shot at him while he was at an intersection in Winston-Salem.

Police said it happened at the intersection of Hattie Avenue and East 14th street.

Larry Sanders, 24, was in his vehicle when several people started shooting at his car, police said. He was shot in the leg as he drove off. He got to Emerald Street and police arrived to help.

Saunders was rushed to a hospital. He has serious injuries but is in stable condition. According to a police report, his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Investigators are searching for the shooters.

The incident remains under investigation.